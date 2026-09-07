Q: What advice would you give to a younger person in the position of considering trade school over college or entering the workforce?

A: For the last generation, everyone was told to go to college, and that was really the only respectable path. Shop classes disappeared from high schools, which stopped feeding the pipeline. At the same time, most of the experienced trades folks are aging out. The average electrician or HVAC technician today is in their mid-to-late 50s.

It’s my strong opinion that for the first time ever, there’s a shift from more of a headwind to more of a potential tailwind for these folks considering a trade. It’s a viable option. It’s a rewarding career. Instead of taking years before you can earn income, the training is compressed, so you’re basically working in the field without the debt in months, not years. It’s my opinion that the trades aren’t a plan B for a lot of people. They’re the best plan A option that really nobody told them about.

Q: What do you wish people knew about trade schools?

A: Demand is outrunning supply. As I mentioned, these experienced trades folks today are retiring faster than the ones are coming in, and every contractor I personally talk to is hiring.

Q: Your new program with Quality Training Centers is described as a “disruptive contractor-centered model.” What makes this different from other trade schools?