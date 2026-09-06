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I am submitting this column to my publisher on Sept. 2. That day is significant to me because my wife was born on Sept. 2, 1944. That is 82 years ago. And don't remind me that I married an older woman! I'm 77, so she is almost a half-decade older than me! What was I thinking 52 years ago when I asked Becky Bachstein to be my bride?

Apparently, I wasn't thinking much. I've shared this story before. In early 1974, I called up Miss Bachstein, whom I'd only casually met a couple of times before, to ask her out on our first date. I planned to go to the hit movie, "American Graffiti," about some California teenagers spending their last night of summer vacation before heading off to college. The tagline to the movie was, "Where were you in '62?" And very cleverly, or so I thought, as an ice-breaker to our conversation, I asked Becky: "Where were you in '62?"

Now in 1962, I was in the 7th grade. And I expected Becky's answer to be something similar. But her response took me by surprise. She said, "Oh, that's the year I graduated from high school." I was stunned. I was shocked. I had no idea I was asking an "older woman" out on a date. I thought of saying, "Oh, I'm sorry, but I'm polishing my shoes on Saturday, so I can't make it after all." But I didn't. The date went on — and six months later, I married this old woman.

Can you believe it? 52 years later, she is still 5 years older than me! But truth be told, she looks and acts and plays 10 years younger than the old goat she's spent the last half century with!