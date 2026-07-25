Those comments are just snippets of the hundreds of irate emails I've received over the years from working women who are upset that they oftentimes get reduced and sometimes no benefits from their husbands' Social Security records. And then they find it doubly irritating that a woman who didn't work outside the home gets to collect full Social Security spousal benefits from her husband's or ex-husband's account.

Whenever I get these kinds of emails, I think of my mother. I've shared her story before. And I guess it's time to do so once again. It helps explain the Social Security rules.

My mom went through the last 25 years of her life carrying such a grudge against Social Security in general and a neighbor lady in particular.

My parents came from the wrong side of the economic tracks and spent their lives trying to inch their way into the middle class. My dad was a janitor. But that job simply didn't bring enough money into our household. So, my mom always worked outside the home. She spent much of her adult life doing clerical work in a hospital. She took time off to have four kids. But within a year of each of those kids' births, she was back to work to help pay the rent and buy groceries. There was little money left over for what most people would consider the good things in life.