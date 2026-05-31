There's a twist to those husband/wife scenarios that I also can't explain, and it is this. Let's say a husband decides to take reduced retirement benefits at age 62. If his wife files for spousal benefits on his record, her spousal rate will be based on his full retirement age benefit rate, not the reduced retirement rate he is getting. But if he dies first, the widow's benefit due to his wife will be based on his reduced retirement rate. In other words, the benefit paid to a wife isn't affected by his decision to take reduced benefits. But the benefit paid to a widow is! Why? I don't know.

Another rule I can't explain has to do with what is known as the "waiting period" to collect Social Security disability benefits. The law says that if your claim for disability benefits is approved, you can't be paid those benefits for the first five months of your disability. And actually, because the law says it must be five full calendar months, it almost always means that a person has to wait six months before his or her disability checks start rolling in.

For example, let's say Fred has a severe heart attack on Oct. 10. Sometime afterward, he files for Social Security disability, and his claim is approved. Because he was disabled for only part of October, the five full-calendar-month waiting period would run from November through March of the following year. The first disability check he will get is for April of that year. And because all Social Security checks are paid one month behind, that check will actually come in May.