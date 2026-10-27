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Cash App users who filed claims in the $15 million settlement over a 2021 data breach could see their payments in the coming days.

The mobile payment service agreed in August 2024 to pay $15 million in damages after the breach, which led to the “unauthorized public release of the personally identifiable information of 8.2 million current and former Cash App Investing customers,” according to the class-action lawsuit filed in 2022.

Cash App and its parent company, Block, denied any violations of the law but agreed to the settlement in March 2024. The court gave final approval in March 2025, but payments are only now beginning to go out.

Settlement payments for those who filed claims before the Nov. 18, 2024, deadline are expected to begin going out this month, according to the settlement website.

Here’s what to know about the settlement and when affected customers can expect their money.

Who is eligible for a payment in the Cash App settlement?

Cash App users who had unauthorized or fraudulent withdrawals or transfers from their account between Aug. 23, 2018, and Aug. 20, 2024, were eligible to file claims.

The deadline to file a claim was Nov. 18, 2024.

How much could eligible customers receive from the settlement payment?

Cash App users could seek reimbursement for out-of-pocket losses of up to $2,500, including monetary losses from transactions and lost time (up to three hours at a rate of $25 an hour for time spent on the data breach).

When will eligible customers receive their payment?