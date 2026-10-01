After Slemmer made one final attempt to escape, Pike smashed the back of her head with a rock, they wrote. Shipp also carved a pentagram into Slemmer's chest, and Pike later showed off a piece of Slemmer's skull to a friend.

Pike was sentenced to death, and Shipp got a life sentence because at 17, he wasn't eligible for the death penalty.

For Slemmer's mother, May Martinez, Pike's execution more than 30 years after her daughter's murder would represent long-awaited justice.

"I just want Christa down so I can end it, relieve my daughter, so she finally can be resting," Martinez told WBIR-TV in 2021. "There's not a day goes by that I don't think about Colleen or how she died and how rough it was."

Martinez was at the state prison in Nashville, where the execution is being carried out, and was expected to be a witness.

"I'll hold Colleen's picture up to remind her of what she did," Martinez recently told WBIR-TV. "She never apologized − never even tried − or her family."

She said she remembers her daughter as a playful and compassionate young woman who loved roller skating, computers, and playing old games with her family. She laments that Pike so overshadowed her daughter over the years.

"It's never about the victims," she said. "It's like Colleen was never there."

Christa Pike's life on death row

Like the other 44 women on death row in the U.S., Pike has experienced conditions that advocates say is more unfair and undignified compared to their male counterparts, a USA TODAY investigation found in June.