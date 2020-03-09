Pima County confirms first coronavirus case; state prepares for 'thousands' more

A Pima County resident has been diagnosed with COVID-19, the highly contagious respiratory illness, local and state officials said Monday.

The latest case, which is pending confirmation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, marks the first in Pima County and the sixth in Arizona.

State health officials, meanwhile, said Arizona could see thousands of coronavirus cases, putting the state at a “heightened” risk for community spread of the disease, which originated in China and has quickly spread globally.

In Pima County, the infected individual, who lives in an unincorporated area, recently returned from an area with community spread of the virus and was tested last week. Health officials said they were unable to make public where the individual traveled to or any other identifying information as it would compromise their privacy.

Dr. Bob England, interim director of the Pima County Health Department, said the individual was not severely ill and has already recovered, but was advised to remain in home isolation until the middle of this week. Health officials are in the process of evaluating anyone the individual may have been in contact with but said the concern is low.

“It is almost certainly going to spread around the community at some point,” England said. “This particular individual was really good about staying home when sick, so we don’t have a concern for contacts at this point.”

England said the best thing to do is think of this as a really bad flu season, emphasizing that everyone needs to take responsibility for their own hygiene and care.