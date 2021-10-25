'SNL' takes more jabs at Sen. Kyrsten Sinema in latest episode

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema was the punchline of several jokes during "Saturday Night Live" skits that aired Oct. 23.

The Tucson native has been making headlines lately, along with Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, after the two Democrats held back from voting in favor of President Biden's multi-trillion-dollar infrastructure bill.

During Saturday's "SNL" cold open, host Jason Sudeikis played one of three versions of Biden alongside comedians James Austin Johnson and Alex Moffat. About halfway through the skit, Sudeikis, acting as Biden when he was vice president, jokes that Sen. Sinema "sounds like a 'Star Wars' character."

Sinema was also name-dropped during the popular "Weekend Update" segment of the show, with co-host Michael Che poking fun at her decision to not support "raising taxes on the wealthy to pay for Biden's agenda."

"Finally, someone speaking up for billionaires," Che said, with noticeable sarcasm.

This is not the first time "SNL" has used Sinema as joke material, as longtime cast member Cecily Strong portrayed the U.S. senator earlier this month when the show aired the first episode of its 47th season.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.