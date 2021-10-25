 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'SNL' takes more jabs at Sen. Kyrsten Sinema in latest episode
alert top story

'SNL' takes more jabs at Sen. Kyrsten Sinema in latest episode

U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema

U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema speaks during a roundtable discussion with local leaders about the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act at the Tucson International Airport.

 Mamta Popat, Arizona Daily Star

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema was the punchline of several jokes during "Saturday Night Live" skits that aired Oct. 23.

The Tucson native has been making headlines lately, along with Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, after the two Democrats held back from voting in favor of President Biden's multi-trillion-dollar infrastructure bill. 

During Saturday's "SNL" cold open, host Jason Sudeikis played one of three versions of Biden alongside comedians James Austin Johnson and Alex Moffat. About halfway through the skit, Sudeikis, acting as Biden when he was vice president, jokes that Sen. Sinema "sounds like a 'Star Wars' character." 

Sinema was also name-dropped during the popular "Weekend Update" segment of the show, with co-host Michael Che poking fun at her decision to not support "raising taxes on the wealthy to pay for Biden's agenda."

"Finally, someone speaking up for billionaires," Che said, with noticeable sarcasm. 

This is not the first time "SNL" has used Sinema as joke material, as longtime cast member Cecily Strong portrayed the U.S. senator earlier this month when the show aired the first episode of its 47th season. 

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Protestors march outside wedding officiated by Sen. Kyrsten Sinema

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News