16 killed in Sonoyta, Sonora highway crash involving bus, semitrailer
16 killed in Sonoyta, Sonora highway crash involving bus, semitrailer

  • Updated

A crash early Thursday involving a passenger bus and semitrailer on a highway in Sonora near the Arizona border has killed 16 people and left at least 22 others injured, officials say.

MEXICO CITY — A highway collision between a passenger bus and a semitrailer in northern Mexico left at least 16 dead and 22 injured Thursday.

The accident occurred outside the border town of Sonoyta, a town across from Arizona that travelers pass through on their way to Puerto Peñasco.

The highway parallels the U.S.-Mexico border and connects Sonoyta with San Luis Rio Colorado.

Six of the 22 injured were in critical condition, the Sonora state prosecutor’s office said via Twitter.

Photographs from the scene showed the front half of the bus demolished with the cab of the semi buried in the first rows of seats.

