16 killed in Sonoyta, Sonora highway crash involving bus, semitrailer

MEXICO CITY — A highway collision between a passenger bus and a semitrailer in northern Mexico left at least 16 dead and 22 injured Thursday.

The accident occurred outside the border town of Sonoyta, a town across from Arizona that travelers pass through on their way to Puerto Peñasco.

The highway parallels the U.S.-Mexico border and connects Sonoyta with San Luis Rio Colorado.

16 pasajeros perdieron la vida y 22 más resultaron lesionados en un #accidente carretero en San Luis Río Colorado, #Sonora https://t.co/iEhw5xa8GC pic.twitter.com/HLgRcNpWcf — Azteca Noticias (@AztecaNoticias) September 2, 2021

Six of the 22 injured were in critical condition, the Sonora state prosecutor’s office said via Twitter.

Photographs from the scene showed the front half of the bus demolished with the cab of the semi buried in the first rows of seats.

Un accidente entre un camión de pasajeros y dos tráileres en la carretera Sonoyta-San Luis Río Colorado, al noroeste de #Sonora, dejó este jueves a 16 personas sin vida y 22 heridos, seis de ellos muy graves, así lo informó la Fiscalía General de Justicia de la entidad. pic.twitter.com/AQOEjgOozx — Raúl Rodríguez C. (@RaulRodriguezC) September 2, 2021