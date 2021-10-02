Arizona Supreme Court to consider mask-mandate ban

Instead, the justices told Brnovich to file his arguments by Tuesday, giving Desai a week after that to respond. And others who want to weigh in have to submit their briefs by Oct. 15.

The justices also made it clear they don't want to be buried in legal arguments. They limited each side's opening legal briefs to no more than 5,000 words, about a third of what attorneys normally are allowed to file.

In some ways the decision to expedite was expected.

The court previously has spurned Brnovich's arguments that, given the nature of the dispute and the effect on legislation, it should immediately put Cooper's ruling on hold. The Nov. 2 hearing date guarantees a decision by the high court by the time lawmakers reconvene in January.

Hanging in the balance is the future of the practice of lawmakers to put various apparently unrelated changes in state law into a package of what they call "budget reconciliation bills."

Desai charged — and Cooper agreed — that the practice at the very least violates a constitutional requirement that the title of a measure reflect what is in it so as to inform not just lawmakers but the public.