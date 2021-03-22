Ducey certified Arizona's election, but still wants to see results of Maricopa hand count

“It’s too bad the Democratic Party doesn’t believe in getting answers for our constituents,” Fann said.”I think that’s our job.”

The Democrats, for their part, say the only reason people have questions is that Republicans, led by Trump, have made repeated and unsubstantiated claims of fraud. And they see no reason to participate.

It isn’t just the Democrats who question the whole premise behind the audit.

Helen Purcell, a former Maricopa County recorder, and a Republican, said she was approached by an attorney representing GOP senators asking if she would be willing to oversee the process. She refused, calling it “not a necessary process” and saying she trusts the results of the two independent audits already conducted by the county.

Fann said that for the time being, the plan is to limit the hand count solely to the presidential race, in which Biden outpolled Trump in Maricopa County by more than 45,000 votes. That provided a crucial edge to let Biden win Arizona by 10,457 votes.

The Senate president denied that all this does is feed into the claims, all so far with no basis, that Trump really won here.

“We start with the presidential primarily because that was the closest one in terms of numbers,” Fann said.

As for how the task will be handled, “All this will be made clear as soon as we finish the contract details,” Fann said, referring to the agreement the Senate is making with a yet-to-be-identified outside firm. She promised the contract will be made public.