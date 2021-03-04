GOP measures would raise new hurdles for voter initiatives in Arizona

Salman also said Arizona has a minimum wage higher than the federal $7.25 an hour and guaranteed family leave — both also opposed by business interests — only because voters in 2006 and 2016 took the issue into their own hands.

"The business community, specifically, does not like that they can't control the will of the voters like they can control the will of previous state legislative bodies," Salman said.

The measure now goes to the Senate.

SB 1531 which deals with initiative signatures is being pushed by Sen. J.D. Mesnard, R-Chandler. He said it is designed to ensure that circulators accurately characterize the measures they are trying to get people to put on the ballot.

"People, unfortunately, will just lie to you about what it is they're suggesting the initiative is about," Mesnard said.

The proposal drew derision from Sen. Kirsten Engel, D-Tucson, who called the concept "paternalistic."

Engel pointed out that the Arizona Constitution specifically gives people the same status and the same right at the legislature to make laws. Yet the measure spells out that each initiative signer must avow they have read and understood the measure or their signatures are voided by the circulator.