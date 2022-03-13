Arizona AG uses lawsuit to criticize two Democrats

But what neither expert found any signs of forgery of simulation in any of the ballots.

More to the point — and unmentioned by Brnovich — is the judge said every one of the reviewed ballots listed a phone number that matched a phone number already on file.

"The evidence does not show that these affidavits are fraudulent, or that someone other than the voter signed them," Warner ruled. And the judge said there also was "no evidence ... that there was any misconduct, impropriety, or violation of Arizona law with respect to the review of the ballots."

Separately, Brnovich also took a swat at Hobbs over her procedures on the use of ballot drop boxes, something that also has become a political issue for Republican at the Capitol.

Hobbs contends she is entitled to adopt procedures for drop boxes. And those procedure allow for unstaffed drop boxes, including those outside, as long as they are physically secured to prevent moving or tampering.

But Brnovich said even if they are permitted — a point he is not conceding — Arizona law requires they be "properly staffed."