Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich seeks ethics rule changes

PHOENIX — Attorney General Mark Brnovich is asking the Arizona Supreme Court to adopt new rules spelling out that he can do what he's already done: sue state agencies that are his clients.

The new legal filing is not entirely voluntary. Instead, it's part of what Brnovich was required to do as part of a "diversion agreement'' he reached with the State Bar of Arizona to end its investigation into his decisions to sue the Arizona Board of Regents and to take a different court position on a lawsuit over election laws than Secretary of State Katie Hobbs. The regents and Hobbs filed Bar complaints against Brnovich.

The diversion agreement, obtained by Capitol Media Services, also required Brnovich to write a manual to explain to the agencies his office represents how he will handle situations when he thinks those agencies are doing something illegal.

Strictly speaking, Brnovich was never found to have violated the existing ethical rules governing the conduct of lawyers. But the State Bar, which investigated the separate complaints by the regents and Hobbs, maintained until the diversion agreement was signed that his actions did violate the ethical rules.