Arizona bill seeks to punish local boards for meeting rooms deemed too small

Rep. Jake Hoffman, R-Queen Creek, said he can attest to this being a real issue. He told of a meeting in the Higley Unified School District during a debate last year about mask mandates where the crowd exceeded the capacity of the room where it was held.

In this case, he said, seating capacity was reduced by 80% of what would normally be allowed.

"And they refused to allow anybody in," Hoffman said.

Hoffman, who had previously served on the board, said he was allowed in "as a matter of courtesy as a sitting state representative that is over their district."

Kavanagh did agree to add language to HB 2070 that makes the requirement for sufficient seating contingent on whether it is "feasible."

What that means, he said, is that a small fire district that normally meets in a small room would not be required to rent a hall just because a crowd was expected. But he said there is no excuse for a school board with access to an auditorium to refuse to move a meeting.

The same is true, he said, for city councils and county supervisors, saying they would be required to make use of larger facilities that are available.