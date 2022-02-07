Do you vote early? You could lose that right under bill OK'ed by Arizona Senate panel

One is for people who would be absent from their precinct on Election Day. Others who would be entitled to keep getting early ballots include those who are at least 65, live at least 15 miles from the polling place, have religious reasons against going to the polls, or are physically unable to get there.

Jennifer Marson, executive director of the Arizona Association of Counties, told lawmakers she cannot say how many early voters would still qualify if Gowan's bill were to become law.

Sen. Sally Ann Gonzales, D-Tucson, said that should concern lawmakers of both parties. She said the record shows there were more early votes from Republicans last time than Democrats.

Lawmakers need to think carefully before taking that opportunity away from voters, said Sen. Martin Quezada, D-Glendale.

"We gave them the choice,'' Quezada said. "They chose to use that option. They chose it because it is a safe and reliable and secure choice.''

The other side of the equation, he said, is: "The numbers of people who will not vote because of this will be tremendous."

Quezada also dismissed Gowan's contention that those who choose to vote early are denying themselves information.