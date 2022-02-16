Lawsuit: Holocaust survivors horrified Arizona allows executions by lethal gas

The lawsuit includes descriptions by witnesses who attended various executions, including the last two in Arizona.

"The witnessed horrors included strenuous convulsions, agonizing gasps, agonized shrieking and thrashing, and one individual in so much pain he repeatedly smashed his head into a metal pole,'' the lawsuit says.

The whole process is "particularly harrowing'' for Jews and about 80 survivors of the Holocaust who live in Arizona, it says.

The plaintiffs have standing to sue, the lawsuit says, because the state is using their tax dollars to purchase the chemicals, as the Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry did as recently as 2020 in preparation for their possible use.

The suit cites documents, obtained through public records requests, showing the department purchased a potassium cyanide brick for $1,529 in December 2020 and sodium hydroxide and sulfuric acid days later for $687. Dropping the cyanide into the acid creates the lethal gas.

The state has also been spending money to test and make repairs to the gas chamber, the lawsuit notes.