Legislation moves forward to exempt guns from sales taxes in Arizona

PHOENIX — Arizona lawmakers are moving to make the purchase of guns a bit more affordable.

By a 6-4 margin, the House Ways and Means Committee voted Wednesday to exempt the sale of firearms from the state's 5.6% sales tax. Cities also wouldn't be allowed to tax those sales under the bill, House Bill 2166.

"It's my view that firearms should not be out of reach of anyone based on income,'' Rep. Steve Kaiser, R-Phoenix, told colleagues. "It should be as affordable as possible.''

Also exempt from taxes would be the sale of safety accessories, ranging from gun safes or cases to certain interlocks to prevent a weapon from being fired unless first deactivated by someone who is supposed to have access.

Kaiser said his bill also would end the financial disadvantage of firearms dealers.

"As you know, we have the private sale option in Arizona, which means you can go to a gun show, for example, and buy a private weapon from a private citizen,'' he said. "That's something I will always protect.''