PHOENIX — Sales of tamales and tortillas cooked in unregulated home kitchens will remain illegal in Arizona.

Ditto those of homemade hot dogs, hamburgers, ribs and other cooked foods.

A bid to override Gov. Katie Hobbs' veto of deregulation of "cottage foods'' fell six votes short Tuesday as it gained the backing of 35 lawmakers in the House. It needed 40 votes — two thirds of the 60-member House — to succeed.

That vote is a significant departure from the House's original 45-11 vote to approve the measure less than two weeks earlier. What changed is that 12 Democrats who supported the original measure declined to override the Democratic governor.

It remains to be seen whether some version of the measure might be resurrected.

In her veto message, Hobbs said she is open to some changes in law that would legalize the practice by many cooks, particularly in the Hispanic community, of making foods at home and selling them in parking lots.

But Rep. Alma Hernandez, D-Tucson, who worked with Republicans on the unsuccessful override, said at a news conference prior to the vote that some of what she has heard from Hobbs is simply not acceptable.

"I will not put a cap on how much people can sell,'' she said. Hernandez also said she will not support allowing unscheduled inspections of homeowners' kitchens by state health officials.

Hernandez called out the governor who, in her veto message, talked about the dangers of "rodent or insect infestation.''

"That is offensive,'' Hernandez said. "And I would be glad to put up my nana's kitchen or my mom's kitchen up against anyone's kitchen.''

Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, whose mother and grandmother are Mexican immigrants, took it a step farther.

"Not only was the veto outrageous, but to continue to push racist tropes of homes riddled with insect infestation or rodent infestation, it will just not be tolerated in the year 2023,'' he said.

There was no immediate response from the Governor's Office about criticisms of Hobbs' veto, nor about what changes it would take to get her to sign the legislation.