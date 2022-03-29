Sales-tax exemption for guns advances in Arizona Legislature

Kopp did not dispute that, but said, "I do believe that this is not geared towards helping the firearms industry per se, but helping the firearms industry customers."

Bowie questioned whether there are people choosing not to purchase firearms because of the state's 5.6% sales tax and the various local taxes.

"I doubt it,'' Kopp conceded. "But if it becomes a situation where you need to buy a gun or you need to buy groceries, that sales tax could make all the difference.''

That theme was echoed by Cheryl Todd. She is the Arizona coordinator for the DC Project, an organization of women that advocates for gun rights.

"As the person who is called on to balance my family's budget and stretch my family's dollars as far as possible, a bill like this will go a long way in not just my family but especially in lower-income families and those hit hardest by our ever-shrinking purchasing power that inflation is having on our dollars,'' she said.

The proposed legislation, which now goes to the full Senate, is not the same as the version Rep. Steve Kaiser, R-Phoenix, shepherded through the House.