Judge slaps down Arizona Senate's bid to keep election audit records private

PHOENIX — A judge has slapped down efforts by the Arizona Senate and Karen Fann, its president, to avoid having to disclose various documents related to the audit of the 2020 election.

In a strongly worded ruling Thursday, Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Michael Kemp rejected arguments by the Senate that materials held by Cyber Ninjas, the private firm it hired to conduct the examination of the ballots and counting equipment, are not subject to the state's public records law.

Kemp agreed that the law itself deals only with public bodies and agencies, not private firms. But he said that's irrelevant given that Fann made statements that the audit itself is a public function.

And the judge said the fact that the Senate itself does not have possession of the documents produced by Cyber Ninjas is irrelevant.

"Nothing in the statute absolves Senate defendants' responsibilities to keep and maintain records for authorities supported by public monies by merely retaining a third-party contractor who in turns hires subvendors," Kemp wrote. Allowing that to happen, the judge said, "would be an absurd result and undermine Arizona's strong public policy in favor of permitting access to records reflecting governmental activity."