Local angle

Several southern Arizona cities and towns already have ordinances related to texting while driving.

For example, last year the Tucson City Council put some teeth into an already existing distracted-driving ordinance. It allows police officers to pull over a driver suspected of texting while driving.

The first offense in Tucson is a $50 ticket, with the fine increasing to $100 for additional violations.

Similar measures have been adopted in Oro Valley and unincorporated Pima County.