Maricopa County officials balk at call for ballot-audit meeting

"He's going to put out something that may or may not answer our questions," Fann said. "I don't understand what they're so afraid of. Why can't they just sit down with us and give us an answer and explain?"

She said both sides need to be in the same room for a dialogue.

"Sometimes, if you don't get a straight answer or somebody gives you an incomplete answer, it's nice to have those follow-up questions like, 'Wait a minute, I don't understand what you meant by that' or 'If this is true, can we assume that that is true as well' or whatever," Fann said.

"They want to control their own narrative but don't want to answer simple questions?" she said. "I don't know."

The flap comes as the Senate-ordered audit of the 2020 election returns goes on hiatus for more than a week.

The review of the 2.1 million ballots, which Senate-hired contractor Cyber Ninjas said in its contract would take just 20 days, has checked fewer than 500,000 since the six-day-a-week review began April 23. And now the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix, where the counting has taken place, is needed for more than a week to host previously booked high school graduation ceremonies.