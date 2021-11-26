Now acquitted, Kyle Rittenhouse seeks to attend Arizona State University

Having enrolled as an online student at Arizona State University earlier this fall, Kyle Rittenhouse has announced he hopes to further pursue an education there.
The 18-year-old was recently cleared of all charges against him after shooting and killing two men and injuring another in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August 2020.
Rittenhouse said while on trial that he was studying nursing at ASU, but a spokesperson for the college later told the Arizona Republic that while Rittenhouse had enrolled as a non-degree-seeking online student before his trial began, he was not enrolled in ASU's Edson College of Nursing and Health Innovation.
The Chicago Tribune reported earlier this week that Rittenhouse began ASU's online program on Oct. 13, just weeks before his homicide trial started, and that he would like to re-enroll in classes and live on campus now that he has been acquitted.
College Republicans United, a conservative student group at ASU, has voiced support for Rittenhouse several times since the Aug. 25, 2020, shootings in Kenosha. The group announced two days after the shootings that they planned to raise and donate funds to help cover Rittenhouse's legal costs.
Half of all funds collected this semester for Republicans United will be donated to 17 year old Kyle Rittenhouse legal defense fund. He does not deserve to have his entire life destroyed because of the actions of violent anarchists during a lawless riothttps://t.co/vD7obvkcaI pic.twitter.com/2ZQN2OORmj— 𝕮ollege 𝕽epublicans 𝖀nited (@ASU_CRU) August 27, 2020
According to the group's website, CRU donated over $14,000 for Rittenhouse's attorney fees and they are now accepting donations to help Rittenhouse "sue the media for malpractice, libel, and defamation."
Half of all funds collected for the rest of the year will be donated to the Kyle Rittenhouse lawsuit against the media. - We hope this action will teach a lesson to those who profit from lies and that Kyle has a comfortable life from this ordeal. https://t.co/vD7obvBNzi— 𝕮ollege 𝕽epublicans 𝖀nited (@ASU_CRU) November 19, 2021
Following the initial announcement of CRU's fundraiser for Rittenhouse, ASU responded on Twitter, saying "While there is no policy prohibiting student groups from raising funds for an effort such as this, it is not an effort endorsed or supported by the university."