Now acquitted, Kyle Rittenhouse seeks to attend Arizona State University

Having enrolled as an online student at Arizona State University earlier this fall, Kyle Rittenhouse has announced he hopes to further pursue an education there.

The 18-year-old was recently cleared of all charges against him after shooting and killing two men and injuring another in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August 2020.

Rittenhouse said while on trial that he was studying nursing at ASU, but a spokesperson for the college later told the Arizona Republic that while Rittenhouse had enrolled as a non-degree-seeking online student before his trial began, he was not enrolled in ASU's Edson College of Nursing and Health Innovation.

The Chicago Tribune reported earlier this week that Rittenhouse began ASU's online program on Oct. 13, just weeks before his homicide trial started, and that he would like to re-enroll in classes and live on campus now that he has been acquitted.