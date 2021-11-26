 Skip to main content
Now acquitted, Kyle Rittenhouse seeks to attend Arizona State University
Now acquitted, Kyle Rittenhouse seeks to attend Arizona State University

Kenosha Protest Shootings

Kyle Rittenhouse enters the courtroom to hear the verdicts in his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. 

 Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News, File

Having enrolled as an online student at Arizona State University earlier this fall, Kyle Rittenhouse has announced he hopes to further pursue an education there.

The 18-year-old was recently cleared of all charges against him after shooting and killing two men and injuring another in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August 2020.

Rittenhouse said while on trial that he was studying nursing at ASU, but a spokesperson for the college later told the Arizona Republic that while Rittenhouse had enrolled as a non-degree-seeking online student before his trial began, he was not enrolled in ASU's Edson College of Nursing and Health Innovation.

The Chicago Tribune reported earlier this week that Rittenhouse began ASU's online program on Oct. 13, just weeks before his homicide trial started, and that he would like to re-enroll in classes and live on campus now that he has been acquitted. 

College Republicans United, a conservative student group at ASU, has voiced support for Rittenhouse several times since the Aug. 25, 2020, shootings in Kenosha. The group announced two days after the shootings that they planned to raise and donate funds to help cover Rittenhouse's legal costs.

According to the group's website, CRU donated over $14,000 for Rittenhouse's attorney fees and they are now accepting donations to help Rittenhouse "sue the media for malpractice, libel, and defamation."

Following the initial announcement of CRU's fundraiser for Rittenhouse, ASU responded on Twitter, saying "While there is no policy prohibiting student groups from raising funds for an effort such as this, it is not an effort endorsed or supported by the university."

