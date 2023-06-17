The fatal bear attack on a Tucson man Friday was unprovoked and the animal carcass is being tested for disease, the Arizona Game and Fish Department said in a news release.

Steven Jackson, 66, was sitting in a chair near the home he was building in the Groom Creek area south of Prescott when he was attacked by a black bear.

Neighbors reportedly tried unsuccessfully to scare the bear away and stop the attack.

The bear had dragged Jackson during the attack and was "in the process of consuming the man," when a neighbor shot and killed the animal, the agency said in the news release.

Jackson was dead by the time officers with the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office and the Arizona Game and Fish Department arrived.

The bear was a large adult male black bear, the only species found in Arizona.

The carcass will be examined and tested for disease by the department’s veterinarian and wildlife health specialist, Dr. Anne Justice-Allen, the release said. An initial evaluation of the adult male bear deemed it to be 'healthy and in good condition,' the Arizona Republic reported Friday.

“Our hearts go out to Mr. Jackson’s family over today’s tragic incident,” said Todd Geiler of Prescott, a member of the Arizona Game and Fish Commission said in the release. “This was an especially aggressive, unprovoked attack that reminds us that wildlife can be unpredictable.”

Prescott is about 200 miles northwest of Tucson.

There have been 15 bear attacks on people in the state since 1990, the agency says.

This was the second fatal bear attack in Arizona since then, which is as far back as the department’s database tracks.

The first fatal bear attack in Arizona during that time occurred in Pinetop in 2011, the release said.