Storytelling helps him connect with Indigenous students

The program covers the cost of tuition, books, and course fees and holds regular cultural events. Mitchell advocated for the representation of Indigenous communities in schools, and implemented the program’s first cultural classes, a Navajo language and Navajo government course.

“The thing that I’m most proud of is that the students were able to embrace their identity through the program and look at what it means to be Indigenous in education,” Mitchell said.

“The population I was serving, the students I was seeing, were a reflection of what I’ve experienced,” Mitchell said. “I used storytelling to shape the experience that I had, and make it relatable enough for them to connect to it.

Under Mitchell’s direction, the program held an average 3.6 GPA among students as well as a completion and retention rate of 100%.

Guadalupe Mayor Valerie Molina met Mitchell around 2016, just after he began his position at the SMCC Guadalupe Center and she was elected to her first term in office.

Molina says Mitchell is still the first person she goes to when it comes to launching programs in the community.