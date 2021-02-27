Two more teens arrested in slaying of University of Arizona student

Alonzo Orosco, 17, was arrested Feb. 25 and also is charged on suspicion of first-degree murder and drive-by shooting.

All three teens are expected to be tried as adults. Police said none of them has any connection to the UA.

Meanwhile, police continue their search for other potential suspects, and for the 2008 maroon Cadillac DTS that detectives have so far been unable to locate.

“It’s important,” TPD homicide Detective Patrick Robinson said of the Cadillac.

“We can do without it if we have to but it would be nice to have,” he said.

Police have credited the Tucson community with calling in tips in the case and are hoping someone will spot the aging Cadillac, which has damage on the rear passenger side. The Arizona license plate number is LZA-3ANA.

Anyone with information about the car or the case is asked to call 911 or call 88-CRIME to make an anonymous report.

Magnus said he hoped the arrests will bring some comfort to Keys’ family.

“There is no good ending to a homicide because there’s no way to bring the victim back,” the police chief said.