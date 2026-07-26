Prefer us on Google Learn More

Firefighters with the Eloy Fire Department gave 81 cows an impromptu spa day after the truck that was hauling the herd broke down.

On Friday afternoon, July 24, a tractor-trailer that was hauling the cows broke down at a truck stop near Sunland Gin Road and Interstate 10 in Casa Grande, according to a Facebook post from the Eloy Fire District.

Eloy firefighters stepped in as the cattle were trapped in the metal trailer in 115-degree heat with nowhere to go, the post said.

To stop the cows from overheating, firefighters began spraying cool water into the trailer, allowing them to get an all-in-one drink and bath while standing comfortably in the trailer, according to the post.