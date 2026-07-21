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A semi-truck used to transport uranium was in a single-vehicle rollover crash on July 21 near milepost 368 on U.S. Highway 160, and the Navajo Police Department's Kayenta District responded.

Authorities confirmed the truck's cargo container was empty at the time of the crash, and no hazardous materials were involved.

The driver was injured and transported to a hospital for treatment. Officials said weather conditions are believed to have been a contributing factor in the accident.

The Navajo Police Department said there is no threat to the public as a result of the crash. This is the second known accident involving a uranium transport truck.

A semitruck hauling uranium material to the Energy Fuels Inc,-owned White Mesa Mill was involved in a crash on May 6 about a half-mile east of the intersection of U.S. Highway 160 and Route 98 in Shonto, Ariz., according to Navajo Nation police.

Michael Henderson, former director of the Navajo Nation Division of Public Safety, said in a previous interview with The Arizona Republic that the emergency response plan used by Navajo Nation Public Safety for uranium transportation accidents was largely developed by the company responsible for the shipments, as required under its agreement to transport uranium across the Navajo Nation.

Henderson said the safety plan requires two people in each truck — a primary driver and a backup driver — and that cameras are installed inside the cab. As with the accident in May, it remains unclear whether a second occupant was in the truck at the time of the latest rollover.