A federal judge is weighing Kyrsten Sinema’s request to drop the “homewrecker” lawsuit in North Carolina against her by the estranged wife of her one-time security guard and lover.

In legal papers, the former U.S. senator from Arizona argues that she has no ties to that state and her communications with Matthew Ammel, such as text messages that Heather Ammel recognized as signs of a romantic relationship, were sent from other locations, such as Arizona and Washington, D.C.

Heather Ammel has argued that Sinema, a former Democrat who became an Independent in 2022, has traveled to North Carolina on occasion to be with Matthew Ammel and that her interactions with him are the kind of marital interference that the state wants to punish through its rare anti-homewrecker law.

U.S. District Judge David Bragdon, who joined the federal bench in December, nearly a year after Sinema left office, will rule on her request to short-circuit a case that drew national attention for the allegations that she broke up the Ammel’s 14-year marriage.

Heather Ammel filed her suit in January and blamed Sinema for breaking up their family. Matthew Joseph Ammel accompanied Sinema on luxe trips to Napa Valley and Saudi Arabia and sipped Dom Perignon with Sinema and Cindy McCain at an event in Las Vegas, the suit said.

In her response, Sinema said her interactions with Matthew Ammel while he was in North Carolina were nothing more than “random and fortuitous.” She insists she had no substantial connection to North Carolina, the legal test she argues is appropriate.