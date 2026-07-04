A few miles away, a trout stream that a forester said had held the North Kaibab Forest’s only flowing stream and native trout population had been “nuked,” now apparently devoid of aquatic life.

On the ground, though, undergrowth had begun to sprout from and shade soils that had largely avoided the type of baking that could long deter regrowth. The Earth’s life-giving organic matter was spared by the same force that had destroyed the trees above: winds that had whipped the fire out of control and off to the races instead of letting it settle down for a long scorching.

But rather than focusing on the fire scar and wreckage, the children had spent an hour and a half working through a checklist in the junior ranger activity book on the little things that remain awe-inspiring on this plateau a mile above the Colorado River. They observed and noted a bug’s actions. They smelled a ponderosa pine’s bark and listed its scent as vanilla. They closed their eyes and noted what they heard. They gazed into the Canyon’s colorful abyss. They wrote haikus about their experience.

The 18-page booklet mandates just three of its many qualifying activities for the badge, mom Kacie Gene Kirkendall said.

“Ranger Matt said you have to do all of them, so it was a little more intense,” she said, “but we also got the full treatment at the end.”

This is a memory that none of them — family or ranger — likely would have shared if a lightning bolt had not ignited a tree last summer that then ignited another and another before strong winds drove Dragon Bravo rapidly south along an island in the sky called Bright Angel Point on its way to the cliff-edge lodge.