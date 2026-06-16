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Something always seems to slither, hiss, buzz, or skitter across the Arizona desert.

One minute it’s the soft rattle of a snake hidden beneath a cactus; the next it’s the dramatic jump scare of a beetle that looks far more dangerous than it really is.

Arizona is packed with creepy-crawly residents, but not all of them deserve their bad reputation.

Plenty of local critters are harmless, like tarantulas, which are more shy than aggressive, and Palo Verde beetles are basically giant flying acorns with legs.

Even geckos and harmless king snakes help keep pests under control.

But there are others you should absolutely give space to, not because they’re ugly or scary-looking, but because they’re venomous.

Venomous creatures inject toxins through bites, stings or fangs, while poisonous creatures are dangerous if you touch or eat them. In other words, if it bites you and you get sick, it’s venomous. If you bite it and you get sick, it’s poisonous.

Here are five bugs and creatures with the most venomous bites and stings in Arizona.

Gila monster

When a Gila monster bites, it chews venom into the wound, causing intense burning, swelling and a feeling of pressure. The venom is potent and not usually deadly, but it can lead to significant discomfort, dizziness, nausea and a drop in blood pressure. Seek medical attention to manage pain and monitor for complications.

While waiting for help, keep the bite area immobilized and elevated. Avoid using a tourniquet or trying to suck out the venom.