Buc-ee's finally opened Monday in Goodyear, treating Arizonans to a taste of the gas station with a major cult following.
When the store opened at 6 a.m. thousands of fans were lined up around the store to be among the first to enter. Some took time off work, traveled across state lines or skipped life celebrations to be a part of the big day.
Though Buc-ee's is originally from Texas and has many locations in the South, the new Buc-ee's has a certain Southwestern flavor that reflects its Arizona home.
These are the most Arizona things reporters saw at Buc-ee's on opening day.
A traveler from California
While Arizona gets many tourists, everyone can tell you that you’re more than likely to see one from California. So it was no surprise when I talked to Ashley Sena, who traveled from the state to be at the Buc-ee’s grand opening.
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She and her partner drove six hours and camped out at Buc-ee’s overnight for her birthday and she was wearing a sparkly pink “Birthday Princess” sash to prove it.
— Dina Kaur
Gov. Katie Hobbs taking pictures with Buc-ee
In typical governor fashion, Gov. Katie Hobbs was on hand for the grand opening alongside local and business leaders, including the mayor of Goodyear and executives from Buc-ee’s. The group toured the facility, greeted attendees and helped mark the occasion as community members gathered to celebrate the opening and not to mention posing for a picture with Buc-ee himself.
— Tiffany Acosta
Katie Hobbs comparing Buc-ee's to the Grand Canyon
Now you probably won’t hear the governor in any other state compare a travel center to the Grand Canyon, but in Arizona, anything is possible.
“I have learned from Buc-ee’s enthusiasts that people plan entire road trips around Buc-ee’s locations, and so I'm excited that this will be another landmark for Arizona, right up there with the Grand Canyon,” Hobbs said.
— Dina Kaur
Sunset paintings
On your way to the bathrooms, you will also see paintings in the halls reminiscent of Arizona. From steer heads and colorful sunsets to burros and cacti, these are available for purchase and some cost up to $464.
— Dina Kaur
Arizona-specific merchandise decked in cactus imagery
It's not a stop at Buc-ee's without a commemorative shirt, mug or plush of the iconic beaver mascot. The new Goodyear location offered a few location-specific items that can only be purchased there, including "Buc-ee's Arizona" T-shirts complete with Canyon and saguaro imagery.