"EPA and Navajo EPA have been working on a back ground study. ... This is important. It helps answer the question of how clean is clean," Etsitty said. "This is action that will set the stage for more work to be done to assess the remaining cleanup, but it also provides us to test the technology and to do a permanent removal of what is expected to be the most contaminated parts of the soil after the treatment process, and then transport that from this site to the license facility off the reservation."

Water use, leftover waste questioned

Dooda DISA is a community-led initiative focused on raising awareness about DISA Technologies’ high-pressure ablation project on the Navajo Nation. The group contends that the technology operates as a uranium extraction process rather than a true cleanup method, leaving much of the remaining waste still radioactive. The group also says the process does not meet Navajo Nation cleanup standards.

Anna Rondon, who is a part of Dooda DISA and also project director of the New Mexico Social Justice and Equity Institute, commented about the use of HPSA during the community meeting. She said radioactive waste will stay on site, and only a few tons of the actual uranium particles will be taken from the Old Church Rock Mine. She emphasized the need for more community meetings to discuss this process.

"As I mentioned before about the water, are they going ask for water permits if they can't haul water?" Rondon said. "There's so much unknowns here and it's our political career officials, and some of our executive directors and division directors, they become consultants for these companies once they leave."