The plan that Interior released takes 1.25 million acre-feet a year from the Lower Basin for the next two years, though that isn’t the real point of contention. The three states had offered to absorb those cuts for two years. Instead, the issue is the 10-year framework that the government adopted, which will allow it to more than double those cuts in future years if drought continues to push reservoir storage lower.

Nevada is arguing that the level of cuts proposed is “draconian” and is inappropriate when Interior is not forcing Upper Basin states to make new, mandatory cuts that could help arrest the decline. While a Supreme Court precedent makes clear Interior’s authority to act as “water master” in the Lower Basin states that draw from Lake Mead, no such precedent exists above the big dams, and the government’s new plan did not assert one.

The result is a system that unfairly punishes Las Vegas residents who have worked to conserve water, Nevada officials say.

“Over the past 25 years, southern Nevada has become a global leader in water efficiency, reducing our Colorado River consumption by about 40 percent even as the community added 800,000-plus residents, so we have clearly demonstrated our ability to adapt and do more with less,” Southern Nevada Water Authority General Manager John Entsminger said in a statement. “However, conservation has its limits, and there is just no way to meet even the basic needs of this community with the volume of water Interior has proposed.”

Worst-case cuts could empty CAP canal