Prefer us on Google Learn More

The last time Paul Doroshenko was in the United States for longer than a day was more than nine years ago. And the Vancouverite has no plans to return anytime soon.

It was 2017, and Doroshenko, a lawyer, was in Arizona for a trade conference, which happened to coincide with President Donald Trump's first inauguration. Calling himself a "close political watcher," he saw the swearing-in on a television in the hallway.

Trump's second inauguration sealed the deal for him. Since then, he said, he has felt "very concerned" by the administration's stance on diversity, equity and inclusion, a string of detainments over the past year, and rhetoric about taking over Greenland and Canada.

"All of these things come to play, and it is, in fact, political, but we also hear of Canadians being detained, Canadians locked up in immigration detention, Canadians facing Americans talking about the '51st state,'" Doroshenko said. "It’s insulting and offensive and not the way you treat your neighbor or business partner."

It's not that Doroshenko doesn't like his neighbor to the south — he views Canadian and American success as intertwined — it's just that, right now, its policies run counter to his fundamental values. Until there's a "significant shift," he's canceled all upcoming American vacations.

Canadians were once America's largest group of inbound international travelers, but recent data shows a shift as some turn away from the United States based on values and even a weakening Canadian dollar.