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JSX, the semiprivate carrier known for its speedy check-in process and planes with 30 business-class seats, will begin flying between Scottsdale and Mexico for the first time this fall.

The new route will connect JSX flyers to Cabo San Lucas, the resort destination along the southern tip of Baja California Sur, famous for its beaches and nightlife.

"Cabo San Lucas has been at the top of our Scottsdale customers' wish list since we first arrived at the Airpark," JSX CEO Alex Wilcox said in a statement. "Offering direct flights to Cabo's private airport cuts through the friction of international travel and brings more choice to Scottsdale residents who appreciate the effortless, joyful flying experience JSX delivers."

The new Scottsdale-Cabo San Lucas route expands on airlines' route growth at Phoenix airports in 2026.

When does JSX's new flight to Mexico start?

JSX will begin flying from Scottsdale to Cabo San Lucas on Oct. 8. Cabo San Lucas is one of the two resort towns, along with San José del Cabo, that make up the area known as Los Cabos.

Flights will operate four times a week, on Sunday, Monday, Thursday and Friday. Daily service will be offered during peak season.

Is JSX considered private?

JSX operates out of large airports' smaller private terminals and at smaller airports close to major cities, like Scottsdale. This allows passengers to go from parking or drop-off to boarding without traffic, crowds or long security waits.

JSX uses 30-seat Embraer jets with business-class legroom, power outlets in each row and no middle seats.