JSX, the semiprivate carrier known for its speedy check-in process and planes with 30 business-class seats, will begin flying between Scottsdale and Mexico for the first time this fall.
The new route will connect JSX flyers to Cabo San Lucas, the resort destination along the southern tip of Baja California Sur, famous for its beaches and nightlife.
"Cabo San Lucas has been at the top of our Scottsdale customers' wish list since we first arrived at the Airpark," JSX CEO Alex Wilcox said in a statement. "Offering direct flights to Cabo's private airport cuts through the friction of international travel and brings more choice to Scottsdale residents who appreciate the effortless, joyful flying experience JSX delivers."
The new Scottsdale-Cabo San Lucas route expands on airlines' route growth at Phoenix airports in 2026.
When does JSX's new flight to Mexico start?
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JSX will begin flying from Scottsdale to Cabo San Lucas on Oct. 8. Cabo San Lucas is one of the two resort towns, along with San José del Cabo, that make up the area known as Los Cabos.
Flights will operate four times a week, on Sunday, Monday, Thursday and Friday. Daily service will be offered during peak season.
Is JSX considered private?
JSX operates out of large airports' smaller private terminals and at smaller airports close to major cities, like Scottsdale. This allows passengers to go from parking or drop-off to boarding without traffic, crowds or long security waits.
JSX uses 30-seat Embraer jets with business-class legroom, power outlets in each row and no middle seats.
The flights are not private; anyone can book one at jsx.com.
Flying semiprivate to Cabo San Lucas has benefits for Scottsdale passengers. For instance, Cabo San Lucas International Airport is a small, privately-owned airport that functions as an alternative to the main airport serving Los Cabos, San José del Cabo Airport, which is about 28 miles from Cabo San Lucas.
Flying JSX puts travelers much closer to points of interest in Cabo San Lucas. The airport is about 4 to 5 miles from the city center and about 6 to 8 miles from the beaches and resorts.
JSX said that flying semiprivate to Mexico would offer travelers from Phoenix "an expedited customs and clearance process once reserved exclusively for private jet patrons."
How early do you show up for a JSX flight?
Travelers should get to Scottsdale Airport within 45 minutes of their departure time to check in for Scottsdale-Cabo San Lucas flights.
While this is longer than the 20 minutes JSX recommends for domestic flights, it's still a time savings versus flying internationally aboard major airlines. The Transportation Security Administration recommends international travelers arrive three hours before scheduled departures.
How much does it cost to fly JSX from Scottsdale to Mexico?
Introductory fares for the new Cabo San Lucas route start at $499 one-way.
Fares on JSX flights include two checked bags, onboard cocktails, gourmet snacks and in-flight Wi-Fi from Starlink, operated by SpaceX.
Details: Book at jsx.com.