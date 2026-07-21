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PHOENIX — A United Airlines flight was forced to land at Luke Air Force Base in Glendale due to severe weather, according to the airline.

The Federal Aviation Administration ordered a ground stop for Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport the evening of Monday, July 20, because of monsoon storms in metro Phoenix, according to the FAA's National Airspace System Status website.

The ground stop from the monsoon storms disrupted multiple flights at Sky Harbor Airport, including United Flight 2078.

The flight departed from Houston before its crew opted to land at the base rather than Sky Harbor Airport.

"The crew worked with air traffic controllers and the flight landed uneventfully," the airline said in a statement. "We arranged for buses to take our customers to Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport. We're grateful for the support from the Air Force and our teams at Phoenix Sky Harbor for finding a solution for our customers on this flight."

The Boeing 737 was expected to fly back to Houston without passengers on Tuesday, July 21.

Luke's public affairs unit issued a brief statement confirming the landing took place without incident.