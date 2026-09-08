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PHOENIX — Freeway commuters making their way east and west on Labor Day encountered two big white signs with red bold letters touting pro-worker messages on bridges above a stretch of Interstate 10 in Phoenix.

On the bridge near I-10 and 35th Avenue, the sign facing westbound commuters read "WE DE$ERVE MORE!" The sign facing eastbound commuters near I-10 and 7th Street read "OUR LABOR, OUR POWER."

Poder in Action and Organized Power in Numbers, or OPIN, hung the two signs to remind Labor Day commuters that the holiday was founded to commemorate working-class people trying to make ends meet and to remind people they are not alone in their struggle for a better future, two spokespeople from the groups said.

Mike Cassidy, Poder in Action's director of communications, said many people feel like they "cannot speak up or levy criticism" against the government because "we're living in a time of increasing authoritarianism." The signs are reminders that they have power when communities band together, he said.

Poder in Action is dedicated to building the political power of "people of color and working class communities to disrupt and dismantle systems of oppression" by training people in civic advocacy, organizing and movement building, according to its website.

The banners remind people that Labor Day was won through the work of early union organizers who fought to have Labor Day recognized, said Andrea Luna Cervantes, OPIN's Arizona campaign manager. OPIN is a labor advocacy group based in the Southern and Southwestern United States.