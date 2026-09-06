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Six Arizona employers announced mass layoffs in August, including Salad and Go, which abruptly closed all of its locations.

In total, about 1,639 people were affected by layoffs in Arizona in August. The vast majority of the layoffs came from Salad and Go, which employed about 1,300 people at the time of its abrupt closure.

Companies signal layoffs mostly through Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification alerts, or WARN notices. Federal law requires 60 days of advance written notice for mass layoffs.

Salad and Go

Arizona-based salad chain Salad and Go abruptly closed all of its locations, most of which were in Arizona and Nevada. At the time of the closure, the company employed about 1,300 people, according to court documents.

The founders of Salad and Go, who now operate the Angie’s family of restaurants, have announced they plan to hire as many former Salad and Go employees as possible.

Infineon Technologies Americas Corp.

Germany-based Infineon Technologies will close down its Mesa location, eliminating 98 jobs, according to a letter sent to the Arizona Department of Economic Security by Lauren Stewart, human resources director for the company. The Mesa operations were focused on a processing step to get raw semiconductor wafers ready for front-end manufacturing. The final products are typically used for power products. The site will close at the end of September.

Pinnacle Transplant Technologies