Six Arizona employers announced mass layoffs in August, including Salad and Go, which abruptly closed all of its locations.
In total, about 1,639 people were affected by layoffs in Arizona in August. The vast majority of the layoffs came from Salad and Go, which employed about 1,300 people at the time of its abrupt closure.
Companies signal layoffs mostly through Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification alerts, or WARN notices. Federal law requires 60 days of advance written notice for mass layoffs.
Salad and Go
Arizona-based salad chain Salad and Go abruptly closed all of its locations, most of which were in Arizona and Nevada. At the time of the closure, the company employed about 1,300 people, according to court documents.
The founders of Salad and Go, who now operate the Angie’s family of restaurants, have announced they plan to hire as many former Salad and Go employees as possible.
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Infineon Technologies Americas Corp.
Germany-based Infineon Technologies will close down its Mesa location, eliminating 98 jobs, according to a letter sent to the Arizona Department of Economic Security by Lauren Stewart, human resources director for the company. The Mesa operations were focused on a processing step to get raw semiconductor wafers ready for front-end manufacturing. The final products are typically used for power products. The site will close at the end of September.
Pinnacle Transplant Technologies
Pinnacle Transplant Technologies is closing its location in north Phoenix and will wind down operations through the end of the year. In total, 90 jobs will be eliminated. In a letter sent to the state by Courtney Starcher, director of people operations for the company, the business’ financial standing had quickly deteriorated.
“Specifically, changes affecting Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement have had a rapid and substantial adverse impact on the company’s financial performance,” Starcher wrote.
Amentum
Virginia-headquartered engineering contractor Amentum will lay off 75 workers after losing a contract with Intel in Chandler. According to a letter sent by Brian Reilly, human resources manager for Amentum, Intel informed the company it had awarded a contract to a competitor. Amentum’s contract with Intel will expire in October.
Essendant
Essendant, a wholesale distributor of supplies like janitorial supplies, food service items and office supplies, will lay off 53 people and close its southwest Phoenix facility. The closure is an attempt to avoid liquidating the company, according to a letter sent to the state from Marcela Sztainberg, senior vice president of human resources for the company.
“The company has been exploring various strategic alternatives, including potential sale transactions involving certain of the company’s assets and operations, and securing additional capital to avoid liquidation of the company,” Sztainberg wrote. “At this time, the company does not know if these efforts will succeed, and the company currently expects that it will cease its operations and close its business.”
SMBC Manubank — JeniusBank
SMBC Manubank will close JeniusBank, its digital banking unit, and lay off 23 employees in Arizona who were working remotely. The closure will affect employees around the country, including the 23 in Arizona.