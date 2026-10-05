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A Scottsdale man could face up to five years in prison for embezzling $8.8 million from an employee benefit plan and spending the cash on things like big game hunting trips, taxidermy, jewelry, casino gambling and even direct payments to his girlfriend.

James Vincent Campbell, 49, pleaded guilty to one count of theft from an Employee Retirement Income Security Act plan, the Justice Department said in a news release on Sept. 29.

Campbell is the CEO and founder of Axim Fringe Solutions Group, a company that processes employee benefits for people who work for federal contractors.

Workers contributed money to the fund believing it would go to their health insurance and 401(k) accounts.

“Instead, James Vincent stole directly from these accounts by embezzling funds and putting more than $8 million into his own pocket,” Assistant Attorney General A. Tysen Duva said in a written statement.

A federal judge in Maryland will sentence Campbell later, the DOJ said. Campbell did not respond to The Republic’s request for comment.

According to the DOJ, Axim was responsible for forwarding money to insurance carriers and retirement accounts. Before the company did so, prosecutors claim that Campbell pooled the dollars in a master trust account and used some of the cash for his own benefit.

Over nine years, prosecutors said Campbell made 135 unauthorized withdrawals from the pool. He withdrew $2.5 million from 2015 to 2024, which was “beyond the legitimate fees owed to Axim.”