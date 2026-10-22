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PHOENIX — A Phoenix man told detectives he accidentally shot a woman in his apartment, carried her body to a dumpster, then went to work, according to court documents.

Police booked Nathaniel Brown Jr., 41, on suspicion of second-degree murder and concealment of a dead body after finding Gabrielle Hill, 34, in a dumpster at his apartment complex in Phoenix near 57th Avenue and Thomas Road, Phoenix police spokesperson Sgt. Chris Berrelleza said.

The Maricopa County Office of the Medical Examiner listed Hill's manner of death as undetermined as of Oct. 20. The office's website said its findings are preliminary until a medical examiner's report is final.

Brown initially told coworkers the woman shot herself but later told detectives he grabbed the gun and accidentally shot her, court documents said.

Asked why he did not seek medical help when he talked to his coworkers, Brown told detectives he feared being accused of shooting her, according to court documents.

What Brown told investigators

Brown told detectives he met Hill at a Chinese restaurant near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road in Glendale on Oct. 16 and invited her to his apartment, documents said.

A gun was on the couch by his head while they had sex, Brown said. Brown described the gun as unloaded and without a magazine, then said he grabbed it and accidentally shot Hill, court documents said.

Brown told detectives he panicked, passed out and woke around 3 a.m., according to court documents. He said he contacted coworkers and carried Hill’s body, wrapped in blankets, to the dumpster before leaving for work on Oct. 17.