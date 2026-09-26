Security operations that began last week have raised concerns among visitors from Arizona, while authorities continue their deployments and the seaside destination prepares for the season leading up to Fall Break.
The wave of raids began last week following the kidnapping of eight prospectors in the Sierra Pinta area. Since then, authorities have carried out eight search operations, arrested seven people, rescued three victims, and seized an arsenal of weapons, luxury vehicles, and tactical equipment.
The scale of the operation includes the seizure of more than 40 long guns, two FN Minimi machine guns, one Browning M2 .50-caliber machine gun, five handguns, improvised explosive devices, thousands of rounds of ammunition, magazines, ballistic vests, and tactical gear.
Seized luxury vehicles draw attention
Authorities also seized 37 vehicles, virtually all of them reported stolen in the United States, according to Sonora Attorney General Gustavo Rómulo Salas Chávez.
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“Many, if not all, of the vehicles are high-end models: Audis, Mercedes-Benzes, Escalades, and so on,” Salas Chávez said Tuesday while announcing another raid in which authorities located a RAM pickup truck, a Mercedes-Benz, and a BMW.
The prospectors were freed, and their testimony allowed investigators to establish the route taken by their captors and identify the characteristics of the vehicles used in the abduction.
That led to a week of operations and property searches with the results already described. The investigation has since reached the courts, where six adults have been charged with, among other offenses, attempted aggravated homicide against law enforcement officers, forced disappearance committed by private individuals, and possession of stolen vehicles.
Mexico’s Attorney General’s Office has also intervened in cases under federal jurisdiction involving organized crime and violations of the Federal Firearms and Explosives Law.
Arizona tourists question safety
Images of armed convoys, coordinated raids, and large weapons seizures have fueled concern among Arizona residents who regularly vacation in Puerto Peñasco. Across social media platforms, travel groups, and community forums, one question has dominated the conversation: Is it still safe to travel to Puerto Peñasco?
The concern comes just days before the start of Fall Break, one of the most important tourism seasons for the local economy, as authorities and tourism leaders insist the operations are targeting criminal organizations and do not pose a threat to visitors.
Beyond the raids and armed confrontations, the seizure of 37 vehicles reported stolen in the United States, most of them luxury models, has also captured the attention of Arizona residents. Authorities recovered vehicles from brands such as Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, and Cadillac Escalade that were allegedly being used by criminal groups. The discovery has intensified discussions on social media and raised questions about the scope of criminal activity operating in one of the most popular beach destinations for visitors from the American Southwest.
Héctor Vázquez del Mercado, general manager of Las Palomas Beach & Golf Resort and a tourism promoter, stressed that the operations have not taken place in the tourist zone.
“These have been coordinated operations in different parts of the city, not in the tourist area,” he said.
Vázquez del Mercado said the actions are the result of coordinated efforts among multiple law enforcement agencies and are aimed at individuals involved in criminal activity, not civilians.
“Yes, it is safe (to travel to Puerto Peñasco), and I repeat that these are coordinated operations against criminals, not civilians,” he said.
He also noted that, based on what he has observed, only one of the operations resulted in an armed response.
“In one case, there was a response from the criminals and a shootout occurred. Aside from that, these have been coordinated operations carried out in different parts of the city,” he said.
'Visitors are not being targeted'
While security operations remain ongoing, the tourism sector reports business as usual in Puerto Peñasco.
Vázquez del Mercado said this is a favorable season, as many visitors from Arizona come to Puerto Peñasco to take advantage of lower prices before the arrival of Fall Break.
“We’re at 29 degrees Celsius, not 40 like in the Valley, and prices are not at Fall Break levels, when they increase because it’s peak season,” he said.
According to the Las Palomas executive, hotel occupancy currently stands between 60% and 65%.
Regarding the impact of the recent events, he said his resort has recorded only one cancellation related to the recent raids.
Authorities continue crackdown
As the tourism industry continues its activities, state and federal authorities maintain an operational presence in Puerto Peñasco.
The Sonora Attorney General’s Office says investigations remain ongoing to determine the possible involvement of those charged, as well as other members of a criminal organization, in homicides, disappearances, and other crimes reported in the region.