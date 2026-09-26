“Yes, it is safe (to travel to Puerto Peñasco), and I repeat that these are coordinated operations against criminals, not civilians,” he said.

He also noted that, based on what he has observed, only one of the operations resulted in an armed response.

“In one case, there was a response from the criminals and a shootout occurred. Aside from that, these have been coordinated operations carried out in different parts of the city,” he said.

'Visitors are not being targeted'

While security operations remain ongoing, the tourism sector reports business as usual in Puerto Peñasco.

Vázquez del Mercado said this is a favorable season, as many visitors from Arizona come to Puerto Peñasco to take advantage of lower prices before the arrival of Fall Break.

“We’re at 29 degrees Celsius, not 40 like in the Valley, and prices are not at Fall Break levels, when they increase because it’s peak season,” he said.

According to the Las Palomas executive, hotel occupancy currently stands between 60% and 65%.

Regarding the impact of the recent events, he said his resort has recorded only one cancellation related to the recent raids.

Authorities continue crackdown

As the tourism industry continues its activities, state and federal authorities maintain an operational presence in Puerto Peñasco.