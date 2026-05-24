Heap rode to office in 2024 as an election denier who called for stricter administration of elections in line with President Donald Trump, who has falsely claimed the 2020 election was “rigged” and “stolen.”

The Maricopa County board repeatedly has been at the center of election denialists, first over the 2020 results showing former President Joe Biden beat Trump in the county, and also in 2022 for instant tabulation problems that delayed some Election Day counting.

Trump’s Justice Department is now pursuing a criminal investigation of the 2020 Arizona elections with no clear indication of what potential crimes may have been committed.

Trump is pressing to enlist federal agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Postal Service, in screening voting eligibility in this year’s elections. Trump’s critics view it as part of an effort to undermine the midterm elections through voter suppression tactics.

Since Trump reentered the White House, Mayes has repeatedly sued to halt his administration’s agenda, from challenging an end to birthright citizenship and seeking to unfreeze federal grants during a government shutdown.

Rogers works with the America First Legal Foundation, a nonprofit organization founded by Stephen Miller, who is a close Trump adviser.

Rogers’ letter maintained that Arizona law only allows recorders to receive early ballots, not boards of supervisors. “Only the Recorder possesses the statutory authority to designate the locations for drop boxes and to establish them,” he wrote.