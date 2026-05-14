The Department of Education doesn't agree with the findings, auditors noted.

In its response to the report, ADE said it “does not concur” with the recommendation that it should use a comprehensive risk-based auditing system.

ADE bristled in its response over being accused of selecting the transactions for audit randomly, as opposed to looking for risky transactions. ADE said the transactions are not random, and that they are pulled based on factors like keywords associated with prohibited items and “riskier transaction types and expense categories.”

“When the ESA program is provided adequate funding to expand its operations, formally documenting all its current policies and procedures will be one of its priorities,” ADE said in its response.

The Auditor General recommended that the ADE evaluate risk factors in ClassWallet, a company that manages, tracks and distributes ESA funds. But ADE said it had already implemented that before the recommendation came from the office.

“The fact that we worked with ClassWallet to develop the metrics in the tool demonstrates that we have identified risk factors that meet the Program's needs. As we already do, we will continue to assess risk and work with our platform partner to meet evolving risk environments,” ADE said in its response.

The Auditor General’s Office said that at the time of the audit, it was “unable to support the assertion that it has corrected deficiencies, even after we asked that it provide documented evidence or other correspondence.”