Prefer us on Google Learn More

Arizona State University will soon offer a new war and strategy degree in partnership with the U.S. government.

The master's degree will be offered to active duty military members and others selected by the U.S. Department of War. It will focus on the intricacies of war and its goals, as well as strategies for improved international relations. Around a dozen students will begin the program this fall at ASU's Washington, D.C. location.

The type of program is among few others in the country, said Ryan Shaw, ASU managing director of strategic initiatives. It will eventually have capacity for up to 24 master's students, whom the university says will include some of the nation's top leaders in military defense.

"This is a small program and its the only one in the government," Shaw said. "So, certainly, no one is doing it the way we are doing it."

ASU won the bid from the U.S government this spring to take on the program. It was previously administered at Johns Hopkins University.

The studies will include seminars, traditional coursework and war games, which are strategy games intended to simulate warfare.

Students assume the role of someone in power, whether that be a military commander or president, and explore how different war scenarios play out. ASU hopes to update those systems by incorporating its own data analysis technology.

"The investments we made in 1941, how does that play out to the conclusion of a war in 1945?" Shaw said. "And what if we went back and made a different set of investments?"