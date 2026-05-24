The questions are not new.

In 2000, the issue became a national hot point when then-Florida Secretary of State Katherine Harris oversaw the contentious recount of Florida's presidential election results, and certified George W. Bush as the winner of that state's votes. Harris was also co-chair of Bush's campaign in Florida.

Four years ago, then-Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs was also questioned about her ability to oversee the 2022 election, given that she was running for governor. Hobbs did not recuse herself and said she would follow ethical guidelines to keep her political ambitions separate from her formal duties.

She followed in the footsteps of her predecessors in the secretary's office, who continued their work as secretary of state even while their name was on the ballot. They include Jan Brewer, who was re-elected to the state's top election office in 2006; Ken Bennett in 2010 and Michele Reagan in 2018, who lost in the primary election that year.

Fontes said he will tend to his secretary duties in the upcoming primary and general elections as he seeks a second term.

"No secretary has ever recused for that purpose, and that won't start now,'' he said.

It's similar to what Fontes did in 2020, when he served as Maricopa County recorder.

He was on the 2020 ballot as a candidate, seeking re-election. He lost that race and stepped down, a point Fontes' supporters say indicates he did not use his post for his own political benefit.