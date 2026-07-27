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TEMPE — Tempe's two newest councilmembers condemned the actions of a bike cop during a late-night fight on Mill Avenue just weeks after being sworn in.

"In the footage we have reviewed, all of which is available online, it appears that the officers used force in a disproportionate manner without attempting de-escalation," Bobby Nichols and Brooke St. George said in a joint statement posted on Facebook.

Bystander video and body camera footage provided by Tempe showed police officers trying to break up a fight that occurred around 1:40 a.m. on July 19. According to the footage, a 21-year-old woman, later identified as Eryn Bonner, attempted to pull officers off one man, which resulted in her being pushed to the ground twice after being told to back away.

During the fight, she and a police officer fell over a bike. According to the preliminary arrest report, Bonner continued flailing her arms in an effort to resist arrest, police wrote. That led one officer to punch her in the face, the video showed.

Bonner was initially booked into jail on suspicion of aggravated assault of a first responder, a Class 4 felony, and resisting arrest, a Class 6 felony, but the Maricopa County Attorney's Office declined to prosecute.

The Tempe Police Department initiated an internal investigation to decide whether the officer's actions were appropriate and consistent with policy.

The two freshman councilmembers, elected in May and yet to attend their first council meeting, disagreed.