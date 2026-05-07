Very dry and warm weather in the winter and early spring means Colorado River flows into Lake Powell will hit record lows this summer, a new federal forecast says.

The past winter brought record-low snowpack in the mountains of Colorado, Utah and Wyoming that feed the Colorado. March brought record heat that caused the snows that had fallen to melt prematurely.

The result is that runoff from the melting snow into the river will bring April through July flows into Powell to only 13% of average, says the federal Colorado Basin River Forecast Center, a division of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

That would make the spring-summer runoff into Powell the lowest of its kind since Lake Powell was created in 1963 by the construction of Glen Canyon Dam.

The total amount of water expected to reach Powell is 800,000 acre-feet from April through July.

That's the equivalent of enough water to serve all Tucson Water customers for eight years. But it's a far cry from what Arizona, California and Nevada have come to expect from Lake Powell during these crucial months. Powell stores water for future shipment to Lake Mead, which delivers the water to those three states and Mexico.

This year's expected total runoff is also 42% lower than the forecast for April-July flows into Powell that the agency issued only a month ago. It's 17% less than the previous low-flow record for spring-summer flows, set in 2002.