Tatum said he’s watching to see what the next chapter of Turning Point will look like this fall. A popular YouTube personality, he is set to appear at Turning Point’s Grand Canyon University college campus tour stop with Erika Kirk on Oct. 1.

Tatum said he was sad to see Kirk’s legacy tainted by conspiracy theories surrounding his death by right-wing podcasters such as Candace Owens, who Tatum disagrees with but considers a longtime friend.

“Now that it's a year later, now that activists and others have pretty much made his legacy into a mockery, in part, I'm waiting to see what these next few universities are going to be,” Tatum said in an interview at his Scottsdale office. “I don't anticipate that they would go down because the mission is still out there.”

Attendance at Turning Point’s Chapter Leadership Summit doubled compared to 2024, the group said. More than two-thirds of the students who attended became involved with Turning Point after Kirk's assassination, according to Turning Point.

“These numbers reflect a generation of young people responding to Charlie’s death by choosing to participate, organize, lead, and continue the work he began,” Turning Point said in the memo.

Turning Point did not say how much money it has raised, but noted it received cash from more than 1 million donors last year. A majority, more than 95%, gave under $1,000, according to the group.